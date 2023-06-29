¡ARRIBA! ON THE HIGH LINE Arts and Culture Event Returns July 13

The High Line's popular ¡Arriba! returns for the summer on Thursday, July 13 from 6 PM - 9 PM. This free evening of music and movement will take place on the High Line's Chelsea Market passage between 15th and 16th Streets, New York, NY 10011.

New Yorkers and visitors are invited to come together and enjoy the sounds of local salsa legends and learn dance moves from the masters. Whether you're an experienced salsa dancer or just excited to learn, come join us for ¡Arriba! and see why it's the High Line's longest-running public program.

The evening will kick off with a salsa DJ set by DJ Mickey Pérez followed by lessons brought to you by Antonio Doza & Doza Dance Company. A live salsa performance by the Pedrito Martinez Group and an additional DJ set will close out the night of community and culture. A detailed schedule can be found below.

6 PM – 6:15 PM | Salsa music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

6:15 PM – 7 PM | Salsa lessons by Antonio Doza & Doza Dance Company

7 PM – 7:15 PM | Salsa music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

7:15 PM – 8:30 PM | Live salsa performance by The Pedrito Martinez Group

8:30 PM – 9 PM | International dance music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

Walk-ups are welcome, but advanced registration is encouraged.

All persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend. To request additional information regarding accessibility or accommodations at a program, please contact programs@thehighline.org. Program venues are accessible via wheelchair. Free, RSVP Encouraged.

The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we're devoted to reimagining the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.

Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through gardens, view art, experience a performance, savor delicious food, or connect with friends and neighbors-all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City.

Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martínez was born in Havana, Cuba, Sept 12, 1973 in the Cayo Hueso neighborhood, where rumba is played all day long, and began his musical career at the age of 11, with a foundation in the rumba and Afro Cuban Yoruba traditions.

Since settling in New York City in the fall of 1998, Pedrito has recorded or performed with, Paul Simon, Wynton Marsalis, Paquito D'Rivera, Bruce Springsteen, Ruben Blades, Eddie Palmieri, Dave Matthews, and Sting, and has contributed to over 75 albums.

A consummate master of Afro-Cuban folkloric music and the batá drum he is also the world's first-call rumbero—playing, singing, and dancing with dozens of Cuban rumba groups.

Chicago-born and Miami-raised, Mickey Pérez is a first-generation American of Cuban and Ecuadorian descent who's been putting down the funkiest rhythms on New York City dance floors since 2008. A Brooklyn resident since 2002, Mickey represents and presents a non-commercial, diasporic sound irrespective of national borders, spanning many different styles of dance music across Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Brasil, and Black America. Mickey currently has a regular monthly show on NYC's The Lot Radio titled Bebop Porú which runs concurrently as a monthly to bi-monthly dance party in Brooklyn, Miami, and Mexico City. He also recently launched a community-based summer music series for all ages called Public Service that runs monthly in neighborhood parks in Bed-Stuy and Bushwick in Brooklyn.

Antonio Doza is a dancer, actor, and model based in New York City. Known for his captivating performance presence and clear precise technique, Antonio brings so much heat to the stage that he guarantees all eyes are on him.

As an educator, he brings an intriguing style with his amazing spinning, isolation, body movement, styling, lead and following skills, and exquisite technique to his workshops and classes. He co-stars in the hit movie “SHINE” and is featured in numerous music videos by many top-name Latin commercial artists. Antonio has traveled throughout the world teaching, performing, and showing off his talents.

Antonio Doza is the principal founder of Doza Dance Co., bringing his knowledge of the business and professional dance experience to students around the globe. “Doza Dance” features over 80 dancers worldwide, including but not limited to an All Women Team (Lindas De Doza), All Men Team (Team HÈLLO), and CoEd Teams (DDC). His teams are based on presence, elegance, technical development, and self-growth. Doza provides an all-around lifestyle for his teams.