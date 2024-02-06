AND SCENE Returns To Caveat NYC On February 12

Half-scripted comedy show And Scene returns for a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

AND SCENE Returns To Caveat NYC On February 12

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Zach Cherry (Severance), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Britne Oldford (American Horror Stories), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Alex Morf (Mindhunter), Sebastian Beacon (Hangmen Broadway), Brian Morabito (GTA V), and more. Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, February 12th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here: Click Here. Buy tickets soon as this show is likely to sell out!




