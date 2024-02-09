AN UNSUNG SYMPHONY to Feature the New York Philharmonic, Nia Drummond, and More

An Evening Celebrating Black Culture, an illustration of both Black narratives and matters pertinent to the Harlem community.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Mother AME Zion Church in New York, NY, USA, featuring players from the New York Philharmonic, singer Nia Drummond, and the Unsung Collective, which includes musicians Alexandria Hill, Trevor New, and Edward W. Hardy. Experience The Unsung Collective explore history in a collaborative concert of William Dawson's Negro Folk Symphony and Jessie Montgomery's Five Freedom Songs. This evening will be a night celebrating Black culture, and an illustration of narratives and matters pertinent to Harlem.

In collaboration with Northwell Health and the New York Philharmonic, this concert will take place on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM. Click Here for $30 tickets.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

With a powerful voice that resonates in any space, Nia Drummond is hailed as one of the rising vocal practitioners of American music. From the Apollo Theater to the Kennedy Center, Nia has wowed audiences with her artistry globally singing genres such as opera, R&B and everything in between. Her musical journey started in Brooklyn, NY where she drew inspiration from icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Barbra Streisand; since then she has worked with renowned ensembles, performed with music legends such as Sir Elton John & John Legend, appeared in symphonic works and operas lead by James Levine and Lorin Maazel, and performed for three presidents and various government officials. Nia has been featured on television shows such as Tamron Hall, Access Hollywood, and Great Performances on PBS and has collaborated with artists such as Samora Pinderhughes and Josh Groban. Recently, Nia's viral video, serenading Busta Rhymes, has further elevated her career reaching 15 million viewers and counting making her a must-watch force in the industry.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

Directed by Dr. Tyrone Clinton Jr., The Unsung Collective Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization devoted to celebrating people of color in Western art music in New York City.

The Unsung Collective navigates countless stories that are the true fabric of historical and current events, with aims to stretch the confines of music of the Western canon. This ensemble and its members are born of the same community that bears the music by which many of these stories are told. As an ensemble, the collective is committed to fostering relationships through collaboration and sharing art with those willing to listen.

The Unsung Collective collaborates with some of the World's most prolific artists. Most recently The Unsung Collective pioneered and completed the first residency that opened New York City's brand New Center for Art, Research, and Alliances (CARA), as part of South African artist Neo Muyanga's first solo exhibition in the United States entitled A Mass of Cyborgs. As part of her America: A Hymnal series, The Unsung Collective collaborated with Bethany Collins both at the historic 15th Street Quaker Meeting House in New York City and in Pennsylvania at Bryn Mawr College.

Last fall, The Unsung Collective Chamber orchestra led a performance of Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi - The Four Seasons in Harlem's Saint Philip's Episcopal Church. In the summer of 2022, The Unsung Collective made their Lincoln Center debut and was the first predominantly Black ensemble to perform for the Mostly Mozart Festival in its 50+ year history. Just one year prior in 2021, The Unsung Collective pioneered the World Trade Center's first Juneteenth Celebration in the same year it was first proclaimed a Federal holiday by President Biden.

The Unsung Collective rehearses in Harlem and calls Mother AME Zion Church home, the oldest African-American religious institution in New York City.

For more information about the organization, visit www.theunsungcollective.org.