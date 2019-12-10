ALMA NYC Announces New Production YELLOW

ALMA NYC, a NYC nonprofit dance company, announced a pair of performances on January 18th 2020 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater of their new production, "Yellow". Yellow is a 70 minute dance performance with animation set to the music of multi-instrumentalist Cosmo Sheldrake and was developed and choreographed by ALMA NYC's Founding Artistic Director, Zanza Steinberg. This dynamic performance explores connection, resilience, and universal fragility, through stylized storytelling movement. Music from the evening is derived from the sounds of both endangered and thriving ecosystems.

On the music of Cosmo Sheldrake Zanza says, "There's quite a lot of irregular spaces in between his sounds which matched quickly with my style of movement and choreography. His sounds are also incredibly diverse from full and lively to quiet and delicate. It's very accessible to movement and storytelling."

For these performances ALMA NYC will be partnering with The Sunrise Movement continuing their mission of being a dance company with strong philanthropic initiatives driving their creative work. "Working with Cosmo's sounds from ecosystems we began looking for organizations making a difference as it relates to the environment. Sunrise stood out as they are working beyond just the immediate needs and trying to help facilitate long term change in the future" says ALMA NYC Executive Director Josh Phan-Gruber.

ALMA NYC will also be hosting a Relaxed Performance for their matinee where support will be provided for those with sensory sensitivities. Every ALMA NYC performance however is open and welcoming to individuals of all abilities.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: https://alma-nyc.ticketleap.com/yellow/

ALMA NYC: ALMA NYC is a 501(c)(3) dance company with strong philanthropic initiatives driving their creative work. Founded in November 2011, ALMA NYC has produced 'Homage - An Ode to Jazz, Music & Dance', 'WHET' - An immersive theatrical experience, and 'RISE' created for the United Nations' Sustainability Summit. Additionally, ALMA's volunteer efforts have extended from Kenya to The Bronx and include partnering with Giving Africa, ASTEP, Sing For Hope, Women In Need, and Move The World.

Zanza: Zanza is a NYC based artist, choreographer, and founding artistic director of ALMA NYC. Proudly at the Helm of ALMA NYC since its inception she founded GIFT; A program that fights for equality in education for women in Burkina Faso, as well as maintaining an open door culture and strong community outreach mandate within the company over the years. Outside of ALMA, Zanza has conceived and created many media projects, most notably 'Demure', and 'Liberi' created using New York City-based students in support of March For Our Lives. Commercially she has choreographed for V8 energy (NowThis) and Israeli clothing brands Alembika and Studio Atelier as well as serving as associate choreographer on Davenport Theatricals NYMF show, The Time Machine. Most recently, she lectured at Lincoln Center on their segment for Entrepreneurship in the Arts. She is proudly represented by LDC Artist Representation and is committed to creating storytelling work that is accessible for all.

Creative/Production Team for "Yellow" includes Zanza Steinberg (Director & Choreographer), Julia Kane (Assoc. Choreographer), Gus Callahan (Sound Designer), Mary Sorich (Animation), Meghan Wasserman (Company Manager), Melodye Redding (Assoc. Production Manager), and Ashley Talluto (Assoc. Company Manager).

Cast Members include Davonna Batt, Monica Boyle, Jessica Broomhead, Justin Campbell, Nicole Davis, Joseph Fierberg, Abbey Hunt, Diane Meck, Courtney Murray, Kaitlin Niewoehner, Alex Llorca, and Hannah Russell.

ALMA NYC Staff includes Zanza Steinberg (Artistic Director), Josh Phan-Gruber (Executive Director), Meghan Wasserman (Company Manager), and Alex Braconi (Community Outreach Director).





