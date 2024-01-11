ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Announces Special Student Performances

The production has partnered with the NYC Public Schools Arts Office in providing tickets to various New York City school theater programs.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will implement student performances beginning Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The production has partnered with the NYC Public Schools Arts Office in providing tickets to various New York City school theater programs. The tickets are part of an education and access initiative generously sponsored by Thomas M. Neff. Tickets are being distributed via an exclusive, non-transferable email offer that went directly to educators.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain celebrated its 100th performance at the DR2 Theatre. All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain continues to set box office records at the DR2 and is playing to sold out crowds. All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is playing through February 25, 2024.

Dubbed “The villain of Broadway” by Playbill, Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare's greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.




