ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage

The show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and E! News’ chief correspondent, Keltie Knight.

Nov. 14, 2023

CBS has announced Broadway performances for its upcoming broadcast of the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The independent coverage of NBC's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include prerecorded performances from the Broadway productions, Aladdin, Chicago and A Beautiful Noise.

The show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and E! News’ chief correspondent, Keltie Knight.

As part of the show, current Chicago star Kimberly Marable will be joined by host Knight in for a special performance of “Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag.” 

The parade will air on CBS and stream via Paramount+ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 23.

CBS’ airing of the Thanksgiving Day Parade will be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss and directed by Weiss.



