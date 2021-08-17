AFM Local 802 Announces Return-to-Work Deal With the Broadway League Prioritizing Safety for Musicians and the Public

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer has released a statement addressing the return-to-work deal made with the Broadway League.

See the statement below:

We're thrilled to announce a deal between Local 802 and the Broadway League that will cover Broadway musicians in a safe and equitable way as our industry starts to re-open. The agreement allows theatregoers to enjoy the excitement of live music while prioritizing health and safety for musicians.

Broadway musicians enthusiastically approved the deal with an overwhelming majority voting "yes" to ratify the agreement.

We congratulate our Broadway musicians on reaching a settlement that allows them to go back to work quickly and safely. Broadway is synonymous with live music, and the fact that our industry is re-opening signifies that the arts are finally on the road to recovery here in NYC, which will always be the live musical capital of the world.