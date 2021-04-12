AEA, SAG-AFTRA and Local 802 AFM Release Joint Statement on the Need for Harassment-Free Workplaces in the Arts

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 President and Executive Director Adam Krauthamer released the following joint statement:

"Every worker deserves to do their job in an environment free of harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or, certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law.

"All harassment is not only detrimental to the health and welfare of workers, but also a serious threat to the proper functioning of a company. Thus, every corporate Board of Directors should be deeply alarmed by credible reports of long-standing, repeated violent and aggressive harassing behavior by individuals who hold high positions within a company or on a production and exercise management power over subordinates. Workers who come forward to blow the whistle in these situations are incredibly brave and we applaud their courage.

"No worker should be subjected to bullying or harassment, whether or not they are a union member. Over the past several years, our nation has finally begun to reckon seriously with harassment of all forms in the entertainment industry and beyond. As organizations representing more than 200,000 members in the arts, entertainment and media, we unreservedly condemn workplace harassment in all its forms. We pledge to work together, and with other allies, to hold accountable those who violate human and legal norms of fair, respectful and dignified conduct in the workplace.

"We demand action on the part of our corporate counterparts to swiftly address credible allegations of harassment."

Background:

Any Equity member who has experienced or witnessed bullying, harassment or intimidation in a production can use the union's anonymous hotline by calling 833-550-0030 or by going to ActorsEquity.org/safety.

AFM Local 802 members are urged to report discrimination, harassment, bullying, or intimidation via the union's 24/7 Hotline at (646) 971-0604 or by going to the Emergency Response and Reporting Page at local802afm.org/resource-center.

SAG-AFTRA members are urged to report discrimination, harassment, bullying, or intimidation via the union's 24/7 Hotline at 844-SAFER-SET (844-723-3773) or 855-SAG-AFTRA (855-724-2387).