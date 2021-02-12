VIDEO: Watch Soap Stars Unite for ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY; Streaming Through February 15

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The daytime TV stars align for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a musical celebration featuring actors from All My Children, One Life to Live and General Hospital that's now streaming on demand through Monday, February 15, 2021. The online event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The stream, which premiered February 11, is free and can be watched below:

In addition to musical performances selected from the past fundraising concert series ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares, the event includes new conversations that reunite All My Children superstars Susan Lucci and Cameron Mathison; General Hospital's former daytime flames Anthony Geary and Finola Hughes; the touring trio dubbed "The Divas of Daytime TV," Kathy Brier and Kassie DePaiva of One Life to Live and Bobbie Eakes from All My Children; and One Life to Live 's onscreen rivals turned offscreen buddies Catherine Hickland and Hillary B. Smith.

Fans of these popular daytime dramas also have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite actors in one-on-one video chats this Saturday, February 13. Space is limited, so reserve your spot for the virtual meet-and-greets at broadwaycares.org/abcdaytimechat.

The stars taking part in these exclusive chats are All My Children's Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Alicia Minshew, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey; One Life to Live's Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, BethAnn (Bonner) Fuenmayor, David A. Gregory, Catherine Hickland, Alicia Minshew and Bree Williamson; and General Hospital's Bradford Anderson.

The private video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be scheduled between 3 pm and 5 pm Eastern on Saturday, February 13.

The performance roster for the ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway streaming event includes Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from All My Children; Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David A. Gregory, Mark Lawson, Brittany Underwood and Bree Williamson from One Life to Live; and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes and Laura Wright from General Hospital. The View 's Whoopi Goldberg kicks off the show with a special welcome.

Theater fans are treated to performances from the vault by Broadway favorites Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tonya Pinkins and Jason Tam, who once were residents of the fictitious Pine Valley and Llanview. Broadway's Stephen DeRosa also makes a guest appearance in a hilarious duet with Geary from the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray .

The streaming event is directed by John Dietrich, who also led each of the earlier concert iterations.

The event began in 2005 as a benefit concert for Broadway Cares at New York City's Town Hall in celebration of All My Children's 35th Anniversary. The one-night-only event was met with such incredible support from theatre and soap fans alike that it became an annual series for six more years, expanding to include cast members from One Life to Live, General Hospital and co-hosts of The View. Over its seven-year run, ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raised $1.85 million.

While the stream is free, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.