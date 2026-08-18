A PASSAGE TO INDIA Stage Adaptation Will Be Published

Next Stage Press has announced the publication of A Passage to India, a provocative and emotionally resonant new theatrical adaptation by award-winning playwright Doug DeVita. Inspired by E.M. Forster's seminal 1924 novel, DeVita's adaptation brings to the foreground the latent emotional and romantic tensions that Forster's contemporary era required him to leave implicit.

Written in a vivid, storyteller-theatre style, the play re-examines the intricate dynamics between Dr. Aziz, Cyril Fielding, and Adela Quested. Set against the rigid backdrop of British colonial rule, the narrative charts the turbulent intersection of culture, class, and empire. As Dr. Aziz and Cyril Fielding navigate a deep, unspoken attraction, and Adela Quested confronts an unexpected longing of her own, personal passion collides directly with imperial authority and strict moral codes. DeVita's text candidly explores the devastating consequences of silence, denial, and enforced repression.

Special Event & Live Recording

To celebrate the publication, The Drama Book Shop in New York City will host an exclusive evening featuring Doug DeVita on Thursday, October 8:

Event Format: Talkback, Live Podcast Recording, and Author Book Signing

Time: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Doors open at 7:15 PM)

Location: The Drama Book Shop, New York, NY

Admission: Eventbrite reservation required. Admission includes/requires the purchase of A Passage to India ($10.95) at the register upon arrival.

Inquiries & Waitlist: rsvp@dramabookshop.com / events@dramabookshop.com

﻿About the Playwright

Doug DeVita is an acclaimed playwright known for works characterized as darkly funny, emotionally sharp, and unflinchingly real. His black comedy Goddess Of The Hunt recently received the BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Play. A 2x O'Neill Semi-Finalist and recipient of multiple Fresh Fruit Awards, DeVita's plays have been produced across the United States and in London, with development support from the Kennedy Center. His stage works are published by Next Stage Press and Smith & Kraus. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

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