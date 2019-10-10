A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Comes to Cinemas Next Month
Janis Joplin is coming to cinemas! CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks and BroadwayHD announce the theatrical release of the popular Broadway musical, A Night with Janis Joplin, in U.S. theaters beginning November 5th.
Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and instantly became the Queen of Rock & Roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with southern comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock over 50 years ago.
A Night with Janis Joplin follows the icon's rise to fame and pays tribute to some of her biggest musical influences -- legends like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith.
Watch the trailer below:
A Night with Janis Joplin - Trailer from CineLife Video Showcase on Vimeo.
Tickets for the musical movie are on sale now. For theaters and showtimes visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/a-night-with-janis-joplin/
