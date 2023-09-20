A Guide to Your First ROCKY HORROR Experience

Rocky Horror is all about the callouts. Let us be your guide!

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Spooky season is coming and that means it's time for The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Both the cult favorite film and stage adaptation (known more simply as The Rocky Horror Show) are known for their enthusiastic audience participation and callbacks during screenings/performances. 

Experiencing Rocky Horror for the first time can be a bit daunting, but it's often a memorable and entertaining experience. Just relax, have fun, and be open to the unique and welcoming culture of "Rocky Horror" fans. To help you prepare and enjoy the event to the fullest, here are some basic points to know:

Try to Arrive Early

Soaking in the atmosphere is a big part of the experience. Try to arrive early not just to ensure a good seat, but to take in the pre-show atmosphere. You'll likely see fans in costume and may even make some new friends.

NOTE: First-time attendees are often playfully referred to as "virgins." Don't be surprised if the audience asks if you're a virgin. It's all in good fun and part of the tradition.

Costumes are Encouraged

Dressing up is a big part of the fun, but usually not mandatory. Don't be surpised if most attendees come in costume as characters from the movie, and don't be afraid to get creative and join in. Popular costumes include Frank N. Furter, Magenta, Columbia, and Rocky, but you can dress as any character you like. Order your Rocky Horror costume today!

You Might Receive a Prop Bag

Some screenings provide prop bags for purchase, filled with items like rice, newspapers, water guns, toast, and playing cards, which are used at specific points in the movie. Check with the theater to see if they allow or provide prop bags and what items are included.

Be Ready for Audience Participation

Be prepared for a lively and enthusiastic audience. There will be callbacks (lines shouted by the audience) and actions performed in response to key moments in the film. Knowing the plot will likely enhance your enjoyment of this element, but if you aren't familiar with the film, don't worry, it's perefctly acceptable to just observe as a beginner.

Audience callbacks can vary from one screening to another, and some lines may be considered offensive or inappropriate. Don't expect to be able to study and recall all the callbacks for your first viewing, as the official list is extensive. If you want to try to join in the fun, remeber these iconic basics:

-When you see Brad, you shout: "A**hole!"

-When you see Janet, you shout: "Slut!"

-When you see the Narrator, you say: "He’s got no f***ing neck!"

-When Frank says: "And he’s good for relieving my... tension" you say: "sexual!" in the pause.

-When Frank says: "I see you shiver with antici...pation," you say: "say it!" in the pause.

Respect the Theater's Rules

Not all theaters allow props or certain behaviors. Be sure to respect the rules and guidelines set by the theater you're attending. Some may restrict the use of props due to cleanup concerns or safety. Be cautious not to harm yourself or others, and avoid wearing expensive clothing you don't want to get wet or dirty.

Respect the People Around You

While audience participation can get raucous, it's essential to be respectful of other attendees and the theater staff. Everyone is there to have fun, so be considerate of those around you. Always respect personal boundaries and consent. If you're uncomfortable with any interaction, it's okay to decline.

Have Fun!

Above all, remember that Rocky Horror is all about having a good time and embracing the eccentric and inclusive community that surrounds the film. Don't take it too seriously, and let yourself get swept up in the energy of the event. Rocky Horror has a dedicated fan base and attendees often form a tight-knit community. If you enjoy your first screening, consider attending more to become part of this unique culture!

What are you waiting for? Search today to find a screeenig near you and find out where the musical is playing this season!



