A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Now Available For Licensing Through MTI

Global theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Tony Award-winning Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder is now available for licensing. The musical comedy was the most-nominated show in 2014, with 10 Tony nominations and four wins (Best Musical, Book, Direction, Costumes). It also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical), and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

"Gentleman's Guide is a show that the entire MTI team fell in love with, one by one," stated Drew Cohen, President of MTI. "Starting with the production in Hartford, we began to realize how special this show is, and we are proud to make it available for licensing. Creating a musical farce that grabs audiences from the start and takes them on a hilarious, non-stop ride is not easy. Gentleman's Guide does this effortlessly and does so with a heart. Saying that a show about a series of murders 'has a heart' may seem paradoxical, but Gentleman's Guide defies convention in many ways, including by being a 'sophisticated farce.' The bottom line is that audiences love the show and performers will love being in the show. That is what excites us most about Robert and Steven's masterpiece."

A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder (book by Robert L. Freedman; music Steven Lutvak; lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak,based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman) tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession using a great deal of charm... and more than a dash of murder, with all eight doomed heirs meeting their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder premiered at the Hartford Stage, Hartford, Connecticut, in October, 2012. It opened at the Old Globe Theatre, San Diego, California in March 2013, and opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on November 17, 2013. MTI-licensed productions have already been mounted in Hawaii, Japan and Scandinavia to rave reviews.

For more information about MTI and licensing, please call (212) 541-4684 or email licensing@mtishows.com

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

