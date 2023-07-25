A Double Bill PEONY PAVILION Comes To New York City This August

A love story that moves through dreams and across boundaries. A theatrical event that bridges future and past, English and Chinese. "Two Takes: The Peony Pavilion" comes to New York City this August juxtaposing a contemporary reimagining ("Bloom") and a traditional performance ("Dream") of a revered Chinese classic.

"Two Takes: The Peony Pavilion" will feature two versions of the popular scene "The Garden Visit and Dream" from The Peony Pavilion, a masterpiece of Chinese kunqu theatre written by Tang Xianzu in 1598. In the modern adaptation "Bloom" (written by Liqing Xu and directed by Tianding He), a young Asian queer woman, over the course of an evening, encounters a Lover who transforms into the various queer people in her life she never had the courage to pursue, while simultaneously, her mother has her own awakening. In the classical kunqu version "Dream" (presented by the Kunqu Society), Du Liniang, a young maiden of sixteen, visits the deserted back garden of her residence with her maid on a spring day. The visit to the vibrancy of life in springtime lulls her into a daydream in which a young man passionately courts her by the peony pavilion in the garden.

By juxtaposing contemporary and classical in one program, "Two Takes: The Peony Pavilion" aims to create exposure to the repertoire of Kunqu and explore inspirations taken from the art form for today's audiences. "Whether modern or classical, these two plays ask: How do women handle the natural awakening of sexual desire?" said Dongshin Chang (The Kunqu Society/Hunter College, City University of New York), leader of the project.

"Bloom" stars Emmy Xu (Heroine), SouJee Han (Lover), and Stephanie Jeane Toussaint (Mother). "Dream" features Yonghong Jia (Du Liniang), Carrie Mo (Chunxiang), and Dongshin Chang (Liu Mengmei), accompanied by a live orchestra: Ming Zhou (Flute), Linsong Wang (Drum), Li Sun (Pipa), and Jingqiang Guo (Erhu).

Public performance is on Saturday, August 12 (2pm & 7pm) at Frederick Loewe Theatre, Hunter College (119 East 68th Street, New York, NY, 10065). Tickets can be bought via Eventbrite here. For more information, visit Click Here.

"Two Takes: The Peony Pavilion" is led by Dongshin Chang, produced by Yining Cao, with Mia Mengyuan Qin in stage management and Charles Cohen in technical direction. “Bloom" creative team includes Liqing Xu (Playwright), Tianding He (Director), Yejia Sun (Production Dramaturg), Joyce Zhuosi He (Set & Prop Designer), Neil Jiahao Qiu (Lighting Designer), Ziyan Yang (Music & Sound Designer), and Sandra Zhihan Jia (Costume Designer). “Dream" is led by Min Cheng (Artistic Director) and Ted Teng (Production Manager). This project has been developed under the support of Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Kunqu Society, and Hunter College, City University of New York. It is made possible in part with funds from Creative Engagement and Creative Learning, a regrant program supported by the funding agencies as The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council, The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, Howard Gilman Foundation, and administered by LMCC.