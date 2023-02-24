A Conversation With FAT HAM Creatives to Take Place At The Museum of Broadway

On Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM The Museum of Broadway will be hosting a creative conversation in their studio space about the upcoming Broadway play, FAT HAM. The conversation will feature Saheem Ali (Director), Rashad Chambers (Producer), James Ijames (Writer), and Jonathan McCrory (National Black Theatre) chatting about making art together and the new show.

The event is free to attend. Those interested in attending can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-on-broadway-fat-ham-tickets-558771228787

FAT HAM, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run co-produced by The Public Theater and National Black Theatre.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

The Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, opened to the public in November 2022, and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theaters. The highly-anticipated and acclaimed Museum is founded by entrepreneur and two-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. This one-of-a-kind Museum is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!