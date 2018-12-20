A Christmas #TBT With The 2007 Opening Night of THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS

Christmas is almost here so we decided to spread some Christmas cheer with this week's #TBT! So once again our social media manager dove into the BroadwayWorld archives and found the Opening Night video of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! - The Musical from 2007! Watch the video below as a Patrick Page talks about starring as the famous Christmas grump and [Title of Show]'s Hunter Bell, who made his Broadway debut in the production! Enjoy the throwback video below!

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! - The Musical officially opened on Broadway on November 9th, 2007 after making its return to Broadway on November 1st at the St. James Theatre. The year marked the 50th anniversary of the classic book.

The cast included: Patrick Page (The Grinch), Ed Dixon (Old Max), Rusty Ross(Young Max), Darin DePaul (Grandpa Seth Who), Aaron Galligan-Stierle (JP Who),Tari Kelly (Mama Who), Caroline London (Cindy Lou Who), Jan Neuberger (Grandma Who), Athena Ripka (Cindy Lou Who). Plus the citizens of Whoville: Jahaan Amin, Juliette Allen Angelo, Hunter Bell, Janet Dickinson, Sky Flaherty, Eamon Foley, Sami Gayle, Brianna Gentilella, Amy Griffin, Joseph Harrington, Michael Hoey, Carly Hughes, Kurt Kelly, Liesl Jaye, Jess Le Protto, Marina Micalizzi, Katie Micha, Jillian Mueller, Andy Richardson, Josephine Rose Roberts, William Ryall, Jordan Samuels, Johnny Schaffer, Jeff Skowron, Tianna Jane Stevens, Heather Tepe and Janelle Viscomi.

Related Articles