A CLOCKWORK ORANGE To Play Final Off-Broadway Performance Saturday, 12/2

Glynis Henderson Productions and Martian Entertainment have announced that A CLOCKWORK ORANGE will play the final performance of its limited New York Premiere engagement at New World Stages on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Based on Anthony Burgess'1962 literary masterpiece, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production began performances in NYC on September 2, 2017, following a sold-out engagement at London's Park Theatre and tours to Australia, Singapore and Norway. At the conclusion of its twelve-week New York run, the play will have had 107 performances at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Upon the play's London premiere, The Guardian wrote that "Alexandra Spencer-Jones touches the dark heart of a piece that is as pertinent today as it was 50 years ago. Maybe even more so." As the production came trans-Atlantic, New York Magazine wrote that Spencer-Jones "brings the play to New York at a moment when a hard look at a world steeped in wanton cruelty and toxic masculinity feels frighteningly timely."

"It has been such an honor to bring Burgess's vital work to the stage in every corner of the world," said Spencer-Jones. "My greatest passion is theater that spurs debate and conversation, and this piece continues to do so in the most tremendous of ways. Each city, and cycle of current events, breathes new life into the work - and our time here in the cultural epicenter of New York City has been nothing short of thrilling."

Glynis Hall, of UK-based Glynis Henderson Productions, added, "We are extremely proud of the New York production and this phenomenal cast. We look forward to continuing the show's journey on stages across the globe - provoking, delighting and challenging audiences with its innovative style and timely message.""

Described as "disturbing, stylish and sexy," the New York Times hailed that this production of Burgess's "dark, word-drunk fantasy is vigorously acted and bluntly entertaining." Jonno Davies, who transferred with the show from London, earned widespread acclaim as "the magnetic heart of the production" (The Daily Beast) in his "phenomenal American stage debut" (NY1) as Alex deLarge. Joining Davies in the cast are Matt Doyle(Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim/Dimitri, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!).

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. Widely considered a cultural landmark since its release in 1962, A Clockwork Orange has been declared one of the "100 Greatest Novels of All Time" by both Time Magazine and The Guardian, the latter deeming it "a stunningly original novel that opened many literary doors for the work of subsequent British writers...a volume bursting with linguistic energy that continues to startle and inspire generations of new readers." Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation, released in 1971, was an immediate hit with American audiences and critics, grossed over ten times its budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is produced Off-Broadway by Glynis Henderson Productions, Martian Entertainment and Matthew Gregory for ABA UK.The play features original music composed by Heaven 17 frontman Glenn Gregory & Berenice Scott, with additional music by Davie Bowie, Placebo, Muse and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, among others. Lighting Design by James Baggaley, Sound Design by Emma Wilk, Costume Coordination by Jennifer A. Jacob, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Tickets are $27-$97 and can be purchased at Telecharge.com/1-800-447-7400. The performance schedule for A Clockwork Orange is as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 8PM; Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM; Sundays at 3PM & 7:30PM. There is no performance on Thursday, November 23. A performance has been added at 7PM on Tuesday, November 21.

