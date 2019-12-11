A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tour Bus Crashes In Maine
A bus transporting Nebraska Theatre Caravan's touring production of A Christmas Carol crashed on interstate 95 in Maine this week, injuring four people.
According to reports, the driver of the bus fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to drift off the right side of the highway. The crash took place around 11:30 PM Tuesday night in Burnham, Maine. The bus was found on its side at the bottom of an embankment.
The bus held 38 passengers ranging in age from 11 to 49, four of whom reported minor injuries. A school bus brought in from Fairfield took the uninjured passengers to a motel in nearby Westport.
Troopers who arrived at the scene ticketed the driver for losing control of the vehicle, which had been chartered through Arrow State Line.
A representative for the company stated, "I'm still working with our insurance carrier and the local authorities sorting things out here, and looking at the passengers as well."
Read the full story here.
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan is the professional touring wing of the Omaha Community Playhouse. Since its inception, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan has produced over 100 fully mounted productions and has played to over 160 Nebraska communities and hundreds of others across the nation.
The national tour of A Christmas Carol has performed in over 600 cities in 49 states and 4 Canadian provinces, and has been seen by over 3 million audience members. For more information visit www.nebraskatheatrecaravan.com.
Photo Credit: Nebraska Theatre Caravan
