92y Announces Teaching Certificate Program From The Dance Education Laboratory

The Dance Education Laboratory announces that applications are open for the new DEL Institute Program, a year-long teaching certificate program directed by Ann Biddle. Applications are open through November 15 and the program launches in January.



The DEL Institute provides high-quality professional learning in dance education for everyone who teaches dance, from public school dance educators, private studio teachers, college and university professors, to dance artists interested in community engagement. This new initiative offers dance educators an opportunity to earn a 200 hour DEL Teacher Certificate within a year-long hybrid learning format.



In the DEL Teacher Certificate program, participants can choose from a wide variety of synchronous and asynchronous courses to fulfill all DEL Teacher Certificate requirements. DEL's extensive programming offers a comprehensive approach to dance education with an emphasis on culturally responsive pedagogy and application of the DEL model to diverse learning environments. One-on-one coaching, mentorship, peer support, as well as a teaching practicum/final project are built into the carefully curated DEL Teacher Certificate program. DEL Faculty are experts in the field and will share their professional knowledge and experience with students in an individualized and collegial manner. In addition, DEL is part of the SUNY Empire State Partnership Pathway program which enables students to earn up to 32 credits as well as receive continuing education credit.



"In 2020, in response to COVID, DEL quickly had to pivot to a remote learning platform. Fortunately, we were very successful and learned that there were no physical barriers, so we could expand our reach to connect with dance educators around the country and world!" comments Ann Biddle. "The DEL Institute Teacher Certificate program was born out of a desire to continue to expand our reach to support all dance educators wherever they lived and at whatever juncture they were in their careers. The beauty of the DEL model is its universality, as dance is a universal language. We believe there are infinite ways to apply the DEL model in multiple learning contexts."



For more information about how to apply to the DEL Teacher Certificate program for 2022, please visit danceedlab.com/del-institute.