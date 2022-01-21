92Y Announces Updated Programming: Gabriel Martins, Cello, Plays Bach

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, announces that due to visa and travel difficulties, Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih are not able to come to New York for their concert on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:30pm ET.

Instead, on January 27, prizewinning up-and-coming Brazilian-American cellist Gabriel Martins will now make his 92nd Street Y debut, performing the first three suites for cello solo by J.S. Bach. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/gabriel-martins.aspx.

The program includes:

Bach, Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007

Bach, Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008

Bach, Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009

With 18 concerts, the spring season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt; two performances by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut of pianist Eric Lu; the Grammy Award-nominated Israeli mandolin wizard Avi Avital; two co-presentations with the New York Philharmonic; and the return of guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.

The season will feature one of the first NYC performances of the Gateways Music Festival, co-presented by 92Y, presenting works reflecting on the theme of enslavement; the New York premiere of 92Y co-commission, Dido Reimagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner, performed by the Brentano String Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw; the world premieres of Cazon's Revenge by Gonzalo Grau and Arum der Fayer by Osvaldo Golijov, both for mandolin and string quartet, performed by Brooklyn Rider; the New York premiere of A Shattered Vessel by Richard Danielpour, performed by an ensemble from the Curtis Institute of Music; the New York premiere of Acabris! Acabras! Acabram! written and performed by Stewart Goodyear; and award-winning composer Joel Thompson's In response to the madness, performed by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.