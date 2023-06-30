92NY's Michael Kirk Lane to Interview Ben Rimalower in His Newest Cabaret Conversation in July

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92NY School of Music Faculty Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants.



On Monday, July 10, Michael Kirk Lane welcomes Ben Rimalower to their virtual stage. Rimalower serves as Director of Programming for The Green Room 42 cabaret club in midtown Manhattan. He is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times Critic’s Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money, available everywhere as a double audiobook, as well as host of Broadway Podcast Network’s Cast Offs.

He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, Decider, and The Huffington Post. Ben directed Snoopy!(starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records’ Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps’s record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess and Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps’s single, “Feelin’ Jovani.”