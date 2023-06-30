92NY's Michael Kirk Lane to Interview Ben Rimalower in His Newest Cabaret Conversation in July

Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

92NY's Michael Kirk Lane to Interview Ben Rimalower in His Newest Cabaret Conversation in July

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92NY School of Music Faculty Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants.  

On Monday, July 10, Michael Kirk Lane welcomes Ben Rimalower to their virtual stage. Rimalower serves as Director of Programming for The Green Room 42 cabaret club in midtown Manhattan. He is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times Critic’s Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money, available everywhere as a double audiobook, as well as host of Broadway Podcast Network’s Cast Offs. 

He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, Decider, and The Huffington Post. Ben directed Snoopy!(starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records’ Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps’s record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess and Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps’s single, “Feelin’ Jovani.” 




RELATED STORIES

1
2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall

The Olivier Awards 2024 will take place on Sunday 14 April, at the Royal Albert Hall. 

2
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

3
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London Photo
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London

A Strange Loop has officially transferred from Broadway to London’s Barbican Theatre for a one-time-only 12-week limited season. Let's see what the critics had to say.

4
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden and more will be featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Fridays@3 reading series.

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in LondonReview Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London
Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival ReadingsAmber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival Readings
Video: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLOVideo: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALADDIN

Recommended For You