9 Kelli O'Hara Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Kelli O'Hara videos we can't stop watching!
Kelli O'Hara is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, January 17 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 18 at 3pm ET!
If I Loved You from Carousel
In the Recording Studio for Brigadoon with Patrick Wilson
All I Care About from Chicago for Miscast 2019
The Light in the Piazza from The Light in the Piazza
Getting to Know You from The King and I
Clips from The Pajama Game
South Pacific Performance at The Tony Awards
Clips from The Bridges of Madison County
...And her Tony Award acceptance speech!
