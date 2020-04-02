89-Year-Old Dance Instructor Keeps Kids Moving With Live-Streamed Classes

Many people are turning to online classes to keep up their performance practices while studios are closed. One dance instructor is still teaching her classes via Zoom at 89 years old.

According to WDEL, Anna Marie Leo of Delaware vowed to continue teaching her classes, so her young students did not have to miss out on precious practice time.

"They can see me, and I can see them, and I can say 'you just did the wrong thing, let's try it again,'" Leo said. "And it works!"

Leo had previously run her own dance studio for over 60 years, before selling it to her great-niece. Now, currently on oxygen, Leo sits at a desk while instructing the young dance students via the app Zoom.

"I don't dance a whole lot...but I sit, and I talk to them, and I can point, and I can demonstrate with my feet," she said. "And once in awhile I'll stand up and do a step or two for them."

Leo is also coming up with other dance-related activities for the students to bring to class.

"I told them that next week...to bring a drawing of a picture of their costume the way they think it would look at the recital," she said. "So I'm trying to come up with other things that are not stand there and dance the whole time but are still related to dance."

Read more on WDEL.com.





