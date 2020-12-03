8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Reeve Carney's Birdland Concert!

There's no doubt Reeve Carney can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, December 3 at 7pm ET!

Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show, filmed at Birdland!

Wait for Me from Hadestown at The Tony Awards

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley with the Scary Pockets

Somebody to Love by Queen

Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz

Wedding Song from Hadestown with Eva Noblezada

Love Me Chase Me

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John

Rise Above from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark with Bono and The Edge

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You