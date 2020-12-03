Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Reeve Carney's Birdland Concert!
Reeve Carney is stopping by Birdland this week!
There's no doubt Reeve Carney can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, December 3 at 7pm ET!
GET TICKETS
Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show, filmed at Birdland!
Wait for Me from Hadestown at The Tony Awards
Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley with the Scary Pockets
Somebody to Love by Queen
Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz
Wedding Song from Hadestown with Eva Noblezada
Love Me Chase Me
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John
Rise Above from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark with Bono and The Edge
