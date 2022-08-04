6TH CREARTBOX CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL Launches at the Blue Gallery Presenting the Fragile Form Trilogy

CreArtBox has announced the programs for the 6thth edition of its CreArtBox Classical Music Festival, September 27th, 28th, and 29th at 7.30 pm each evening at THE BLUE GALLERY, 222 E 46th St, New York NY 10017.

Directed and curated by Guillermo Laporta and Josefina Urraca, the festival presents CreArtBox's roster of musicians, including violinist Emilie-Anne Gendron, cellist Julia Yang, violist Mathew Cohen, pianist Josefina Urraca and flutist Guillermo Laporta many of whom are members of notable orchestras and ensembles such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, New York Philharmonic, New World Symphony Orchestra, and BBC Orchestra.

Fragile form is a 3 part "visual concert", a type of performance that most defines the identity of CreArtBox. Visual art and theatrical design techniques enhance the audience's listening experience of classical and contemporary music while respecting the original musical composition. The music serves as the creative anchor of the performance while the visual component builds the dramaturgy arch that unifies the performance into a single piece of art.

Designed as a trilogy titled "Fragile Form: I Equilibrium, II Rupture, and III Metamorphosis", it explores the fragility of our surroundings, defined by the intervention of action and fueled by time. Objects, emotions, and thoughts alter their destiny suddenly, switching from a complete state to a broken state in a fraction of a second. Should we find the equilibrium to avoid any change? Are we ready to modify our behavior and learn from the past? ⁠ Do we have the courage to transform ourselves and find new perspectives?

Created by musician and visual artist Guillermo Laporta, pianist Josefina Urraca and multidisciplinary artist Sarah K Williams. These performances will feature classical chamber music masterpieces such as Ravel Piano Trio, Saint Saens Piano Quartet in E major, Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in G Minor Op.49, Mozart Trio in E flat major K.498, Shostakovich Piano Trio No 1 in C Minor, Op.8 and Nadia Boulanger 3 Pieces for cello and piano, combined with new music pieces by Annamaria Kowalsky, Caroline Shaw, Bryan Wysocki, Nico Muhly, Michel van der Aa, Tatiana Nikolayeva, Hannah Selin, Judd Greenstein & Celeste Oram.

This project was made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Tickets are $35 to $65, and are available at https://creartbox.nyc/.

For more information, contact CreArtBox at 646-287-3158 or info@creartbox.nyc.

For MTA transportation info, visit https://new.mta.info/

Founded in 2013, CreArtBox pairs exceptional classical and new music with a crafted visual aesthetic to design programs that foster art commitment in present society, promote the creation of new meaningful work, support professional artists, enhance local communities, and inspire future generations.

Festival events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. They are also supported through individual donors and grants from the Amphion Foundation, Alice M. Ditson Fund, Spain Arts and Culture, and Queens Council for the Arts.

With its 12-foot ceilings, Italian terrazzo tile floors, exposed 153-year-old brickwork, oak beams, and cast iron fixtures, Blue Gallery is a peaceful, history-soaked space in the midst of bustling Midtown, that evokes New York City at the end of the Civil War and the beginning of the Industrial Age.

Once the home of a midtown Manhattan stable and working dairy, which produced and delivered its own products throughout New York City, the space is now an art gallery unlike any in the City. It is also available for unique pop-up retail opportunities and is a memorable multipurpose venue.

The Art Gallery itself is 1500 square feet. Up to 6800 total square feet of timeless 19th-century pre-industrial space with 22' ceilings, and multiple seating areas is also available for use as a film location, for performances, and for larger events of many kinds.