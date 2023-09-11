3AM Theatre presents ESREVER as part of the Inaugural Fall Season in their studio at 920 35th Avenue, Unit #3N, Long Island City, NY, 11106. Performances: 9/28-10/2; 10/26-29; 11/29-12/2 at 7pm.

ESREVER is a blend of live electronic music, video, lighting installation, and experimental juggling created and performed by 3AM Theatre's Artistic Director Kyle Driggs. ESREVER is Driggs' most personal work to date, deconstructing the art forms he is most passionate about, and melding them into a feverish, transcendent live performance.

In this production, Driggs dissects a lifelong pursuit of juggling, diving deep into a series of loops manifesting a juggler's state of mind. ESREVER mines Driggs' experience and direct personal relationship to juggling, incorporating original and pre0recorded music, kinetic sculptures, and a customized lighting design.

Schedule

Thursday, September 28 - Sunday, October 1 at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29 at 7:00pm

Wednesday, November 29 - Saturday, December 2 at 7:00pm

Kyle Driggs is a writer and performer who specializes in a unique fusion of juggling, object manipulation, movement, and theatrical persona. While he developed an early interest in circus arts, his career began ten years ago at the esteemed Ecole Nationale de Cirque de Montréal. Upon graduation, Kyle performed in an array of renowned circus shows, with a stint as a soloist in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway run of Paramour, and in the 2019-2020 season of The Big Apple Circus. Much of his newer work, however, concentrates on the avant-garde in an effort to explore the bounds of physical theatre and contemporary circus arts. With a focus on experimental stage setting, immersive narratives, and the physical orchestration of common objects, Kyle's work strives for the convergence of a modern aesthetic and high technical skill.www.kyledriggs.com

Mark is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at Lincoln Center, BAM, The New Victory Theater, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. Mark was the Physical Comedy Consultant for Tony winner Christian Borle in the City Center Encores production of Me And My Girl. He was also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus for five seasons. www.parallelexit.com

3AM Theatre is a multidisciplinary performance company that explores the twilight hours, a place in time where perceptions shift and dreams blend with reality. The company blends contemporary circus, modern dance, and physical theatre with kinetic sculpture and innovative lighting design to create original works that encompass both visual art and live performance.

3AM Theatre has opened a studio in Long Island City, dedicated to offering performing artists from multiple disciplines the opportunity to experiment, explore their crafts, and connect with peers and audiences interested in fresh, innovative new work; and also to incubating and presenting works of circus, physical theater, modern dance, experimental music, and a cross-pollination of these art forms.