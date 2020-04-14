34 Employees at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater Test Positive For COVID-19

According to The Moscow Times, 34 employees at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees have been quarantined at home, according to the theater's director Vladimir Urin.

All 34 of the employees were asymptomatic, but were banned from working on a live concert that aired on television on Saturday. None of the people involved in the Bolshoi's "My Vmeste" ("We're Together") concert tested positive.

"Without exception, all of the theater's personnel, including security guards and engineers, were tested for coronavirus two days before the concert," Urin said. "Thirty-four people tested positive for coronavirus. They didn't have a fever or clear signs of illness, but they were all suspended from work and sent to quarantine."

Read more on The Moscow Times.





