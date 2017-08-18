31st Annual Broadway Flea Market and Auction Set for September 24th

Be a part of the biggest day for Broadway fans as the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns to the heart of New York City's theatre district. The event will take place on Sunday, September 24th, from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Tens of thousands of Broadway fans will celebrate their love of all things theatre by bidding on and buying theatrical treasures including one-of-a-kind show props, tickets to opening night performances, autographed musical phrases, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and more.

Shows and organizations participating in the flea market, items to be offered in the grand auction and stars set to appear at the autograph table and photo booth will be announced in September.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081. Since 1987, the 30 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $12.6 million.

The 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is generously sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis NewmanWomen's Health Initiative and the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, visit broadwaycares.org

