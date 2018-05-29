2017-18 Broadway Season Named Best Attended, Highest Grossing Broadway Season Yet!

The Broadway League has released end-of-season statistics for the 2017 - 2018 season, which began May 22, 2017 and ended May 27, 2018.

For the 2017 - 2018 season, which was a 53-week season, total attendance reached 13,792,614 and Broadway shows yielded $1,697,458,795 in grosses, making it the best attended and highest grossing season in Broadway recorded history. All new and continuing productions ran a total of 1,624 playing weeks.

The 2017 - 2018 Broadway season concluded with attendance up 3.9%, grosses up 17.1%, and playing weeks up 2.8%.

As a point of reference, attendance through week 52 was 13.48 million, which was up 1.6% over last year's 52-week season, and still the best attended of any season on record. Grosses as of last week totaled $1.658 billion, also a record, and up 14.4% over last season.

"It's been a remarkably diverse season with a wide variety of outstanding musicals and plays on Broadway that have attracted a record number of theatregoers proving once again that there really is something for everyone on Broadway in a wide range of price points. Over 80% of the shows on Broadway had an average paid admission of under $130 and more than half of the shows that played this season (60%) had an average paid admission of less than $101," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Since our last 53 week season, our attendance has grown 10% or 1.26 million theatregoers. It's not surprising that so many have been coming to experience the best of live theatre."

Broadway attendance in the 2017 - 2018 season topped those of the ten professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. Broadway surpassed the combined sports teams by over 3.5 million in attendance.

During the 2017-2018 season 33 productions opened which included: 10 musicals (7 original, 3 revivals), 20 plays (10 original, 10 revivals), and 3 special engagements.

Season Total Attendance Grosses Playing Weeks 2017- 18* 13.79 million $1.70 billion 1624 2016-17** 13.27 million $1.45 billion 1580 2015- 16** 13.32 million $1.37 billion 1648 2014- 15** 13.10 million $1.37 billion 1626

*53 weeks **52 weeks

For comparative purposes, please note the last two 53-week seasons were 2010 - 2011 and 2003 - 2004.

53 Week Season Total Attendance Grosses Playing Weeks 2017-18 13.79 $1.70 billion 1,624 2010-11 12.53 $1.08 billion 1,588 2003-04 11.61 $771 million 1,451



The Broadway season is a 52-week period, running approximately from the beginning of June through the end of May; it is comprised of 364 days, as opposed to the 365-day calendar year. In order to keep consistent with the calendar, every seven years, a week must be added to the Broadway season.

