16 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

November 24 at 7pm ET - Veronica Swift with The Emmet Cohen Trio

Radio Free Birdland, in partnership with Broadway World are pleased to present Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio. At age 26, Veronica Swift is now being recognized around the country as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene. For this special engagement, ahead of their widely anticipated upcoming album release (Spring 2020) Veronica returns to the Birdland stage joined Emmet Cohen (piano), Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Bryan Carter (drums).

November 29 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Patti Murin and Colin Donnell!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available until November 23. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Malone!

Available through November 25. This brand new one-woman concert serves as a love letter to the human spirit. Personally titling the evening Dear World, Ms. Lewis curated a song list which offers a departure from the current state of things, indulging you with her soaring vocals, decadent ballads, and uplifting personal faves, all with a Southern wit and warmth that garnered her loyal fan base.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through November 25. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Lillias White!

On Demand - Luba Mason's Triangle In Concert

Available through November 27. Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th new solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes, the incredible James Genus on Bass, and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto.

On Demand - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis

Available until November 27. New York/Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker joins Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis in "The Magic of Gershwin," a brand new project for the Radio Free Birdland series. "The Magic of Gershwin" is a whole new spin on the music of George Gershwin, interpreted in an intimate duo setting with two of New York's brightest jazz stars. The show includes music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess, An American in Paris and Concerto in F, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin.

On Demand - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger

Available until November 29. Singer/songwriter Kenn Boisinger will be in the spotlight with KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ. Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland Theater, the unexpected singer-songwriter Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Radio Free Birdland as the self-proclaimed "KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ."

On Demand - Alice Ripley: Songs Under An Evening Sky

Available through November 30. Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home! "Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre... The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey, The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland and more! Alice is delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available until November 30. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jessie Mueller!

Available until November 30. Fresh off her star turn as Fanny Brice in Paris, viewers can expect some Funny Girl classics as well as reinvented pop, standards and show tunes. From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views.

Available through December 5. Broadway star Christopher Sieber will be in the spotlight with The Christopher Sieber Special. Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........ Special appearances... by... stars... stars! Watch your favorite stars sparkle with Christopher Sieber, the star of his own special! The Christopher Sieber Special comes to you live from Birdland with maestro Billy Stritch at the piano!

On Demand - Laura Osnes: The Paths Not Taken

Available through December 6. Laura Osnes is thrilled to revisit "The Paths Not Taken" and find the silver lining amidst her career opportunities that almost were or might have been. Since making her Broadway debut in 2007, Laura has played a plethora of wonderful roles -however, several other opportunities along the way, for one reason or another (including a global pandemic!), didn't happen. In this cabaret performance, you'll get a revealing glimpse into the delightful decisions and doleful disappointments that come with the territory of being in showbiz, as Laura gets a second chance to sing all the roles she "almost" played!

Available through December 12. The spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Available through December 13. Ms. Boggess says, "Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!" Songs will include "Come to My Garden," "Think of Me," "Beyond My Wildest Dreams," "Love Never Dies."

Available through December 19. Broadway singer/actor Nikki Renee Daniels will be in the spotlight. Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.

