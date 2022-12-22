Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
14 Gay Street, the Inspiration for WONDERFUL TOWN, to be Demolished

14 Gay Street, the Inspiration for WONDERFUL TOWN, to be Demolished

The process of the demolition, which began before Thanksgiving, has been protested.

Dec. 22, 2022  

The New York Times has reported that 14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village is being demolished. The house was once the home of Ruth McKenney, who wrote My Sister Eileen," a 1938 collection of stories that provided the inspiration for the 1953 musical Wonderful Town.

Read the full story HERE.

14 Gay Street, is one of six early 19th-century buildings on Gay and Christopher Streets that were owned for decades by Celeste Martin. Martin passed away in 2018 at the age of 94. With no will and no close relatives, the city took over her holdings, selling her building and the five others for around $9 million. The houses were sold to a buyer who flipped them last April to Lionel Nazarian, a developer, for around $12 million. As Nazarian has done foundation work that has destabilized the buildings, the city ordered its demolition. The demolition began before Thanksgiving.

Andrew Berman, executive director of Village Preservation, who organized a protest against the demolition in November, shared that more than a dozen buildings like 14 Gay Street have come down.

Read the full story HERE.


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing Popular in WICKED Photo
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul Photo
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul
Get into the holiday spirit with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as they bring you behind the making of the music for Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell - Now streaming on Apple TV+!
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs Dont Start Now By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS Photo
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic Photo
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic
Broadway’s one-man A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Jefferson Mays definitely managed magic. It is a rare show that leads even Broadway regulars to leave the theater going: “How did they do that?” BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and some others have managed, but not many. This show did.

More Hot Stories For You


Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76
December 22, 2022

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Christopher Tucker, who designed the original prosthetics for the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, has died at age 76.
VIDEO: Patti LaBelle on Presenting to Gladys Knight Backstage at the Kennedy Center HonorsVIDEO: Patti LaBelle on Presenting to Gladys Knight Backstage at the Kennedy Center Honors
December 22, 2022

Patti LaBelle recently appeared as part of the Kennedy Center honors, where she presented to honoree Gladys Knight.
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Project Manager, and More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Project Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds
December 22, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/22/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Interview: Columbia School of the Arts Professor Christian Parker Brings Dramaturgy Techniques to Nonverbal TheatreInterview: Columbia School of the Arts Professor Christian Parker Brings Dramaturgy Techniques to Nonverbal Theatre
December 22, 2022

In conversation with MFA Candidate Anastasia Ellis, Parker discusses how dramaturgy moves in traditional text-based theatre and in the nonverbal dance world.
Photos: Reverend Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson With Birthday Cake at THE PIANO LESSPhotos: Reverend Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson With Birthday Cake at THE PIANO LESS
December 22, 2022

Last night, December 21, at the hit Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson, Reverend Al Sharpton surprised star Samuel L. Jackson on his birthday with a cake at the curtain call. Check out photos from the evening here!
share