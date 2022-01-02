100 Classic Broadway Audition Songs for Adults

One of the first questions many people have when they're preparing for a role is "what should I sing for an audition?" How do you pick a good song for an audition? What is the best song to show off your voice? Look no further! We're rounding up a list of some of the top classic Broadway audition songs for adults.

The process of finding the perfect song could be daunting. Good audition songs for altos may not also be good audition songs for sopranos, tenors, baritones, or basses. In this list, you'll find some of the best audition songs for female singers, male singers, and everything in between.

This list is specifically focused on classic Broadway songs, which are best used if you're auditioning for a classic or Golden Age production. Did we miss any of your favorites? Be sure to let us know on social media!

Use BroadwayWorld's audition song finder to be sure you nail your next big audition!

Audition Songs For Sopranos

"What's the Use of Wond'rin'?" - Carousel

"Vanilla Ice Cream" - She Loves Me

"Getting To Know You" - The King and I

"I Could Have Danced All Night" - My Fair Lady

"Many a New Day" - Oklahoma!

"Before I Gaze at You Again" - Camelot

"I Have Confidence" - The Sound of Music

"How Could I Ever Know" - The Secret Garden

"Green Finch and Linnet Bird" - Sweeney Todd

"Moonfall" - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

"Soon" - A Little Night Music

"In My Own Little Corner - Cinderella

"I Feel Pretty" - West Side Story

"The Light in the Piazza" - The Light in the Piazza

"Waitin' For My Dearie" from Brigadoon

"In My Life" - Les Misérables

"My Lord and Master" - The King and I

"Ribbons Down My Back"- Hello, Dolly!

"Think of Me" - The Phantom of The Opera

Audition Songs For Altos

"Liaisons" - A Little Night Music

"With One Look" - Sunset Boulevard

"A Trip to the Library" - She Loves Me

"If He Walked Into My Life" - Mame

"As Long As He Needs Me" - Oliver!

"Cabaret" - Cabaret

"Anyone Can Whistle" - Anyone Can Whistle

"That Terrific Rainbow" - Pal Joey

"Small World" - Gypsy

"Hold On" - The Secret Garden

"The Boy Next Door" - Meet Me in St. Louis

"Home" - Beauty and the Beast

"I Guess I'll Miss the Man" - Pippin

"Losing My Mind" - Follies

"Nobody's Side" - Chess

"There Are Worse Things I Could Do" - Grease

"You Don't Know This Man" - Parade

"She Used to Be Mine" - Waitress

"Back to Before" - Ragtime

"Days of Plenty" - Little Women

Audition Songs For Tenors

"Bring Him Home" - Les Miserables

"All I Need is the Girl" - Gypsy

"Take a Chance on Me"- Little Women

"Maria" - West Side Story

"What Do I Need with Love? - Thoroughly Modern Millie

"There But For You Go I" - Brigadoon

"Too Many Tomorrows" - Sweet Charity

"Where Do I Go?" - Hair

"Morning Glow" - Pippin

"Pity the Child" - Chess

Something's Coming" - West Side Story

"Sorry / Grateful" - Company

"Who Am I?" - Les Misérables

"Why God Why?" - Miss Saigon

"Grand Knowing You" - She Loves Me

"On the Street Where You Live" - My Fair Lady

"Oh is There Not One Maiden Breast" - Pirates of Penzance

"Love To Me" - The Light In the Piazza

"How Glory Goes" - Floyd Collins

"She Was There" - The Scarlet Pimpernel

Audition Songs For Basses

"With a Little Bit of Luck" - My Fair Lady

"Days Gone By" - She Loves Me

"Edelweiss" - The Sound of Music

"How to Handle a Woman" - Camelot

"If I Can't Love Her" - Beauty and the Beast

"I'm an Ordinary Man" - My Fair Lady

"Lonely Room" - Oklahoma!

"Pilate's Dream" - Jesus Christ Superstar

"My Time of Day" - Guys and Dolls

"Put on a Happy Face" - Bye Bye Birdie

"Song on the Sand" - La Cage aux Folles

"Some Enchanted Evening" - South Pacific

"Why Should I Wake Up?" - Cabaret

"How Long Must This Go On?" - Beauty and the Beast

"Stars" - Les Misérables

"They Live in You" - The Lion King

"Where's the Girl?" - The Scarlet Pimpernel

"Ol' Man River" - Show Boat

"I'll Never Say No" - The Unsinkable Molly Brown

"Try to Remember" - The Fantasticks

Audition Songs For Baritones

"Being Alive" - Company

"Comedy Tonight" - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

"Half As Big As Life" - Promises, Promises

"Heart" - Damn Yankees

"If Ever I Would Leave You" - Camelot

"If I Knew" - The Unsinkable Molly Brown

"It Only Takes a Moment" - Hello, Dolly!

"More I Cannot Wish You" - Guys and Dolls

"Try Me" - She Loves Me

"Wanting Things" - Promises Promises

"We Kiss in a Shadow" - The King and I

"With So Little To Be Sure Of" - Anyone Can Whistle

"Anthem" - Chess

"Beautiful City" - Godspell

"It's Hard to Speak My Heart" - Parade

"Look Over There" - La Cage aux Folles

"Some Girls" - Once on This Island

"Make Them Hear You" - Ragtime

"What Would I Do If I Could Feel?" - The Wiz

"All I Care About" - Chicago

Want to know more about Broadway? Click here to learn more about Broadway guidelines.