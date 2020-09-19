10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to 5, 6, 7, 8!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and many more!
It's National Dance Day! Celebrate with these choreography tutorials.
Arabian Nights from Aladdin
Andy Blankenbuehler Breaks Down His Hamilton Choreography
Seize the Day from Newsies
Hot Honey Rag from Chicago
You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray
Will Power from Something Rotten!
Jerry Mitchell Teaches Nicest Kids in Town from Hairspray
He Lives In You from The Lion King
All That Jazz from Chicago
I Hope I Get It from A Chorus Line
Want more tutorials? Visit our Dance Captain Dance Attack page for tutorials with Broadway Dance Captains from Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, and so many more!
