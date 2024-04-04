FORGE NYC Reveals Recipients of 2024 FORGE Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The arts consultancy and service organization FORGE NYC have announced the recipients of their 2024 FORGE Fellowship. Joining FORGE from across the U.S. and the world–and bringing their experience in practices as diverse as film-making and jazz composition alongside disability advocacy and social justice organizing –these eight recipients have been awarded a fully-subsidized six-month engagement with FORGE NYC, bookmarked with 15 points of contact curated to help them build the skills, systems, plans, and practices that will carry them not only through their current projects, but their life’s work as creators. 2024 Fellows will also be the first recipients of a $500 award, following FORGE’s commitment to provide financial support by the fourth year of the program.

Selected from a pool of over 350 applicants, the 2024 FORGE Fellows are African House (Raven Cassell + Nykita Diggs), Vee Bravo, Léa Fae, Sakinah Hofler, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Migiwa “Miggy” Miyajima, wayward (Jennifer “JT” Tamayo + Sean Patrick Cain), and Yannick Trapman-O’Brien.

“We were thrilled to receive twice as many applications this year, and our absolutely essential Selection Panel–Vicky Blume, Camila Galaz, Brandon Rumaker, Harrow Sansom, and Phillip Christian Smith–guided us towards some spectacular makers. I’m so excited to dive in with the 2024 cohort to provide expert mentorship, exciting discourse, and a supportive community.” says FORGE Co-Founder Chie Morita. “I’m thrilled that we’re able to follow through on our commitment to the value of creative work by providing a no-strings-attached cash award,” adds Co-Founder Greg Taubman.

“I'm so excited about transitioning to the role of a full-time creator within a supportive and activating community,” says 2024 FORGE FELLOW Léa Fae, while Miggy Miyajima declares “I will challenge myself to see how far I can grow!” 2024 FORGE Fellow Vee Bravo adds “Let’s get busy.”

Visit www.forgenyc.org/Current-Fellows to learn more about the FORGE Fellowship cohort. To learn more about the FORGE Fellowship and visit www.forgenyc.org/Forge-Fellowship. Applications for 2024 Fellowships will be announced in late 2024.