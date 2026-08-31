Tango and Havana Fiesta Brings Latin American Dance Traditions Together in Miami

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Miami’s Flamingo Theater became the setting for Tango y Havana Fiesta: Music & Dance Celebration, a production conceived, directed and produced by Analía Farfan that brought together several traditions of Latin American and Hispanic music and dance.

The performance marked the first Miami appearance of the International American Ballet and featured nearly 20 artists representing different backgrounds and countries. Rather than presenting the different styles separately, the production moved between them, creating a program built around the connections between music, movement and cultural identity.

Tango was one of the central elements of the evening, ranging from more traditional and dramatic interpretations to choreography that incorporated the athletic turns and intricate footwork associated with contemporary tango performance. At several points, multiple couples shared the stage, giving the production the atmosphere of a social celebration rather than a conventional ballet program. Among the tango artists were Farfan’s partners Cristyan Quiroz, who performed Strangers in the Night, and Lucas Núñez, who appeared in Tanguera. International American Ballet dancers Misa Mochizuki and Genaro Freire also contributed to the tango-centered portions of the program.

The Cuban influence was equally present in the music, with selections including Guantanamera and the rhythmic presence of live percussion. Percussionist Javier Domínguez contributed to the live musical dimension of the production, adding the distinctive sound of the timbales and helping give the performance its distinctly Caribbean character.

The program also looked beyond the Caribbean. Flamenco brought a distinctly Spanish dimension to the production, placing Spanish dance alongside Cuban music and Argentine tango as part of a broader representation of the Hispanic world. Ballet and theater jazz were incorporated into the choreography as well, expanding the vocabulary of the performance without losing its Latin American focus. The flamenco portion also featured dancer Elisabet Torras Aguilera adding another individual voice to the production’s exploration of Spanish dance traditions.

The musical performances added another layer to the production. Singers Mariela Marcó and Elaine Hernández performed together in several numbers, including the boleros Piel Canela and Quizás, quizás, their voices creating a strong vocal contrast and harmony within the dance-driven program. Hernández also performed with dancer and singer Ricardo Cabrera, who joined her on stage for one of the musical numbers. Grammy Award-winning pianist Aníbal Berraute was also part of the production, while guest choreographer James Kinney contributed a theater jazz perspective.

Farfán also presented two of her own choreographies as part of the evening. The production included Tango’s Heart Tango Co., directed by Claudio Villagra and Helena Fernández, alongside dancers from ballet, jazz and flamenco backgrounds.

The visual dimension of the production was further enhanced by Digital Art by Alessandra Mattanza & Camilo Rojas, whose work contributed to the theatrical atmosphere and complemented the changing musical and choreographic styles throughout the evening. The costumes also helped distinguish the different traditions while maintaining the theatrical character of the production. The changing styles, from tango to flamenco and Cuban-inspired numbers, gave the evening a continuous sense of movement and variety.

The audience at the Flamingo Theater remained visibly engaged throughout the performance, responding to the music and dance with the energy of a celebration. The show was sold out, an indication of the interest generated by the International American Ballet’s first Miami presentation.

Farfan also appeared twice on Mega TV’s El Toro Loco to promote the production ahead of the performance, extending the project’s visibility beyond the theater.

At its core, Tango y Havana Fiesta presented Latin American culture not as a single style, but as a collection of traditions that can meet on the same stage. Tango, flamenco, Cuban music, ballet and jazz each retained their own identity while becoming part of a larger theatrical narrative—one told primarily through music and movement.

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