Emanuele Fiore Expands His Role as a Performer in Pinocchio Pop and Across New York's Dance Scene

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For Emanuele Fiore, dance has increasingly become one part of a broader performance language that includes theater, music, and choreography. Since his work in the 2024 Off-Broadway production Sempreverde: Evergreen, Fiore has continued to take on increasingly prominent roles while working with dance companies and Italian cultural productions throughout New York.

Since joining Incanto Productions in 2024, Fiore has worked on productions that bring Italian language and culture to American audiences through theater, music, and movement. His most recent project, Pinocchio Pop, brought him back to the stage in a bilingual adaptation of the classic Italian story, combining theatrical storytelling with live performance and dance.

Produced by Incanto Productions under the direction of Simona Rodano, Pinocchio Pop premiered in New York in March 2026 before touring venues throughout the Tri-State area. From March 18 through March 31, the production was presented at the Williamson Theatre at the College of Staten Island, The Rosen Theatre in New Jersey, The Welte Auditorium in Connecticut, Queens Theatre, and The Bayway Arts Center. The production was created primarily for school audiences as an educational introduction to the Italian language and culture, while performances were also open to the general public.

Fiore served as the production's principal male soloist, taking on a central performance role in a cast of Italian artists. The production draws from Pinocchio, il Grande Musical, the Italian musical whose songs were created by members of the legendary Italian band Pooh. With permission to use the original music, Pinocchio Pop adapted the material for a bilingual educational production designed for audiences in the United States.

The project brought together Incanto Productions with the Italian Cultural Institute of New York and the School Office of the Consulate General of Italy, extending the production's cultural mission beyond the stage.

For Fiore, the role also required him to combine disciplines that have increasingly become part of his professional work. He sang and danced throughout the production, maintaining the physical demands of choreography while carrying the musical material.

“The ability to sing while dancing added another layer of demand to the work.”

He also participated in the original recording of the songs used in the production, extending his role into the musical development of the project itself.

His work with Incanto Productions has also included physically demanding dance productions in which he has taken on prominent roles such as the Ringmaster and Harlequin. In these performances, the choreography moves away from the use of flags, props, and other visual elements often associated with the company's productions, placing the emphasis almost entirely on dance.

The movement is rooted in modern dance and requires considerable physical endurance. Among the more demanding sequences are aerial splits and other athletic movements that require strength, control, and stamina. For the performers, the physical intensity is matched by the need to remain closely coordinated as a group.

The production brought together six Italian performers, creating an environment in which the relationship between the artists was central to the work. Rehearsals often began early in the morning, and the process demanded a sustained commitment from the entire team. Performances were presented to school groups as well as general audiences, with shows selling out during the tour.

Beyond Incanto Productions, Fiore continues to perform with Matthew Westerby Company and Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre. His professional credits also include work with Bodystories: Teresa Fellion Dance, AFFEKT Dance Company, and Eryc Taylor Dance.

His connection to the Alvin Ailey tradition has been another important part of his development. After graduating from the Certificate Program at The Ailey School in 2023, Fiore had the opportunity to work with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater through Ailey Moves NYC!, performing in a work choreographed by Matthew Rushing.

At the same time, Fiore has been developing his own work as a choreographer. He has participated in the Spark Theatre Festival with original projects, including What About Love? and his more recent solo work More Than Enough. In these pieces, he moves from interpreting another choreographer's vision to creating and performing movement of his own.

That distinction has become increasingly relevant as his professional roles have expanded. Within company productions, Fiore has taken on more soloist responsibilities and has participated in larger-scale performances. His work in Pinocchio Pop represents another extension of that trajectory, requiring him to move between singing, acting, and dance within the same production.

What connects these different projects is a performer whose training in dance continues to inform every aspect of his work, while his experience in theater and music has expanded the range of ways in which he can communicate with an audience.

In Pinocchio Pop, that versatility served both the story and the production's cultural purpose. In his contemporary dance work, it becomes a means of exploring movement and personal expression. And through his choreography, Fiore is increasingly creating opportunities to define the material himself.

Across these projects, his career continues to develop through increasingly substantial performance opportunities, from contemporary dance companies and theatrical productions to educational musical theater and his own choreographic work. The result is an artist whose professional identity is becoming broader without losing the discipline at its center: dance.

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