PRINCIPIO DE EXTASIS Will Come to Teatro Colón in September

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The Teatro Colón will present the world premiere of “Principio de éxtasis,” a new ballet inspired by Jorge Luis Borges’ “El Aleph,” beginning Sept. 10 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The production will run through Sept. 20 in the theater’s main hall, with performances scheduled for Sept. 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 13 and 20 at 5 p.m.

The production is commissioned by the Teatro Colón and features the Teatro Colón Stable Ballet. Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero serves as creator, choreographer and director, with original music by Argentine composer Gustavo Santaolalla. Owen Belton provides additional music and sound design, while Eduardo Basualdo is responsible for the set design. Mariana Tirantte serves as resident set and costume designer, with costumes also designed by Montero. Actor Ricardo Darín provides the recorded voice-over texts for the production.

“Principio de éxtasis” translates Borges’ literary exploration of “El Aleph” into a work combining dance, music and spoken text. The production has a reported running time of approximately 60 minutes. The Sept. 16 performance will also be presented as part of the 2026 Festival Internacional de Buenos Aires, or FIBA.

“Principio de éxtasis” will be performed at the Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Buenos Aires.

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