TURANDOT to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n Late June 2019

Giacomo Puccini 's Turandot is making its way to Teatro Colón June 25 through July 7.

Set in Beijing, it tells the story of the beautiful Turandot, daughter of the emperor and facing Calaf, the only one of his suitors who avoided death by deciphering the three enigmas, imposed as a condition to marry the cruel princess. It is the most avant-garde work of Puccini, with echoes of atonality.

The opera features Veronica Cangemi, Jacqueline Livieri and Marina Silve as "Liu," Kristian Benedikt, Arnold Rawls and Enrique Folger as "Calaf," James Morris and Lucas Debevec Mayer as "Timur" and Raúl Giménez as "Altoum." María Guleghina, Nina Warren and Mónica Ferracani will be the main Turandot Interpreters.

Teatro Colón is located in Buenos Aires, and is one of the most highly regarded opera houses in the world because of its acoustics, architecture and rich history. The theater celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2008.

To learn more about the space, the production, and to purchase tickets, tap here.





