Sofi Grosso: A Journey from La Pampa, Argentina to the Big Apple

Sofi Grosso, a performer from the province of La Pampa in Argentina, has found herself in the vibrant streets of New York City. Her journey to the Big Apple began with a scholarship from the 'Full-Dance' school in Buenos Aires, where she graduated as a Professional Dance Interpreter, leading her to study at the renowned NYC dance studio 'Steps on Broadway'.

Her talent and dedication led her to another dance scholarship, this time it was the Professional Training Program in Latin Dance at 'Rumba Mena', directed by Ximena Salgado. Ximena's expertise in Spanish musical adaptations for theaters like In The Heights, Hairspray, and High School Musical in Washington DC added depth and value to Sofi's training.

Grosso's commitment extended beyond structured programs. On her free time, she trained at different dance studios in the City such as Peridance and Broadway Dance Center. She has been training in all kinds of different rythms and styles, but her passion for Latin rhythms like Samba, Tango, Rumba, Ballroom, and Paso Doble drove her dedication. It should be noted that in addition to being a dancer, Sofi also seeks to be a 360 artist, which is why she started training her voice and performance ability at Wolf Studio NYC. Her hard work paid off when she was selected for the 'Beyond Workshop Series 2024,' featuring the show 'Barba' by the Latin company Revolución Latina under Luis Salgado's direction.

Sofi's dance journey began in La Pampa at the age of five, accompanied by her grandmother, who was also a dancer. She continued her training until she was 17, studying at Liz Garcia Alomar's studio in General Pico, endorsed by the Julio Bocca Foundation where she got her degree as a Dance teacher in 'Clasico, Jazz and Español'. During this time, Sofi participated in seminars with prominent dancers from Teatro Colón, Olga Ferri's school, and Maximiliano Guerra. She also trained with profesisonal dancers associated with artists like Madonna, Britney Spears, and Carol G, among others. In 2021, Sofi enrolled at the Universidad Nacional de Arte (UNA), pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Choreographic Composition with a focus on Musical Theater.

Reflecting on her time in New York, Sofi expressed gratitude, stating,

¨Nueva York en este ultimo tiempo sacó a flote lo mejor de mi como artista y voy a estar siempre agradecida a Esta gran ciudad por ser parte de mi crecimiento como artista. Con metas claras, disciplina, persistencia, dedicación, tiempo, fe y amor los sueños se cumplen. Nunca es tarde. El mundo tiene lugar para todos".

["New York has brought out the best in me as an artist. I'll always be thankful to this city for being part of my artistic growth. With clear goals, discipline, persistence, dedication, time, faith, and love, dreams come true. It's never too late and the world has a place for everyone."].