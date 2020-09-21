Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Radionovelas Make a Return to Argentina with AMOR DE CUARENTENA

The cast includes Dolores Fonzi, Jorge Marrale, Cecilia Roth, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Camila Sosa Villada.

Sep. 21, 2020  

Radionovelas have made a return in Argentina, thanks to Alternativa Teatral, Be Latina News reports.

According to Alternativa, Amor de Cuarentena is about "An old love communicates in times of confinement. We hear your voice, we recognize it. In some strange way, he provides us with company. Each listener selects the voice of who will guide their journey. For two weeks, that voice will send you WhatsApp messages in which it reconstructs an imaginary love bond. Also some photos and songs. An intimate experience where whoever receives the messages can reassemble the traces of a distant and, at the same time, recognizable relationship. Expect a message every day. Like someone who opens a fortune cookie, like someone who consults the horoscope in the newspaper, thus, every day a message from afar awaits us, distracts us, renews our illusion. A presence, a wait. Love as a trail to follow."

Profits will go to La Casa del Teatro (a theatre in Buenos Aires) and the Trans-memory Argentinean Archive.

Read the full story HERE.

Alternativa Teatral is an autonomous and independent space that provides the tools available in our current reality to put the performing arts at the service and dissemination.


