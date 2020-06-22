Argentina's Teatro Colón to Livestream Romeo and Juliet Ballet Production

As part of Teatro Colón's #CulturaEnCasa, a ballet production of Romeo and Juliet will be streamed on June 28 at 8pm on their site.

Every Sunday at 8pm, the theatre has been streaming past productions to relive on screen and from anywhere in the world.

The production, which originally took place in 2018, features guest first dancer Lauren Cuthbertson (Royal Ballet of London). The new production of the ballet based on the play of the same name by Shakespeare, has music by Prokoviev.

Learn more about the stream HERE.

