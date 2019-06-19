ARIADNA IN NAXOS to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n

Ariadna in Naxos plays at Teatro Colón July 26 through Aug. 4.

During the party at the home of a rich gentleman two very different shows will be offered: a tragic opera and a comic title by the iconic commedia dell'arte characters. As the dinner is prolonged, the gentleman announces that both works will have to be represented together, so that the fireworks intended for the guests can start on time. This pretext, which unites the plots of El burgués gentilhombre de Molière with the legend of Ariadna and Bacchus, served Richard Strauss and his librettist, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, to finalize the final version that saw the light in Vienna.

Richard Strauss's two act opera features a libretto by Hugo Von Hofmannsthal. Marcelo Lombardero will direct with Diego Siliano as scenic designer, Luciana Gutman as costume designer and José Luis Fiorruccio as lighting designer.

For tickets and more information about Ariadna in Naxos, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Argentina Stories

More Hot Stories For You