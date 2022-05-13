Zach Williams Comes To The Weidner in September

Awakening Events and Awakening Foundation announce multi-Grammy and GMA Dove Award winning artist, Zach Williams will continue his headlining tour this fall. The Zach Williams Fall '22 Tour with special guest Ben Fuller is coming to The Weidner on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Tickets for the 36-city tour go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 11:00 am.

Additionally, Williams' fall tour will offer something even more special than ever before for VIP ticket holders. In partnership with the Salvation Army, for every VIP ticket sold, a food box will be given to a local family, which will provide a family of four meals for an entire week.

The announcement of Williams' fall tour run follows the success of his 35-city spring tour, where 30 of the 35 shows sold more than 90% of their capacity, while 23 stops officially sold out. Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing for Awakening Events, shares, "There is something very special happening on the road with Zach Williams right now. The experience of a Zach live show is unlike anything we have in Christian music today, and we're excited to share this experience with more fans on the Fall '22 tour while most of all, helping families in these communities."

All VIP ticket holders will be able to participate in the VIP Exclusive Eat & Greet Experience, which includes:

a-? One (1) entry to pre-show VIP Eat & Greet full-course gourmet dinner prepared by Napa Valley, CA-based professional Chef Paul Fields

a-? The opportunity to meet Zach Williams and get a photo*

a-? Premium concert seating

a-? Early access to shopping at the merch table

a-? A commemorative VIP tour laminate and gift bag



Enjoy an amazing meal while also making a difference in your local community. This is a very limited offer and additional specifications apply. Visit HERE for more information. *if health and safety guidelines change, a Q&A session may be substituted.