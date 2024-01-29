Wycliffe Gordon To Headline 54th Green Bay Jazz Festival, April 8-13

The Sharon J. Resch Institute of Music at UW-Green Bay and The Weidner has announced world-renowned jazz musician Wycliffe Gordon will headline Green Bay Jazz Fest 2024 with a live a concert featuring the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra Saturday, April 13 at The Weidner. Tickets on-sale now at WeidnerCenter.com!

Green Bay Jazz Fest 2024 will take place April 8-13, with specially curated events celebrating all things jazz with live music, film screenings, and educational outreach to student musicians across the state. Events will take place across the UW-Green Bay campus, on-stage at The Weidner, as well as downtown at The Tarlton Theatre and Copper State Brewing Co.

Wycliffe Gordon is not only one of the premiere trombonists in the world, but also one of the most charismatic and engaging educators in jazz," says Adam Gaines, Festival Director and Professor of Music at UW-Green Bay. "Students and audiences alike are in for a real treat, and we couldn't me more excited to have him playing and working with the Green Bay musical community for Jazz Fest!"

In addition to the finale concert on Saturday, Wycliffe Gordon will also perform the night before (April 12) with student musicians from UW-Green Bay's Jazz Ensemble One, and the All-City Jazz Ensemble, which is made up of the best and brightest high school jazz musicians from 11 local high schools.

Sam Stranz, All-City Jazz Ensemble co-director and saxophonist with Green Bay Jazz Orchestra, says Green Bay Jazz Fest is a fantastic chance for students meet like-minded people and to learn from the pros.

"For the high schoolers, this experience is a taste of jazz in college - a time of intense focus centered around common passions combined with up close interactions with professional jazz musicians. The UW Green Bay Jazz One members will have the added bonus of performing with Wycliffe Gordon - an experience they'll never forget. As an educator, I'm extremely excited to share in bringing these opportunities to the young musicians of our community. And as a performer, I'm taken back to the eagerness and elation I felt at my very first jazz festival - ready to become a student again."

The festival kicks of Monday evening (April 8) at The Tarlton Theatre with an intercontinental celebration of the universal language of jazz by the faculty of the Resch Institute and Silpakorn University. Joining Green Bay's finest to perform a night of originals and standards are guitarist Wootichai Lertsatakit and percussionist Hong Chanutr Techatananan all the way from Bangkok, Thailand.

Further highlights include a celebratory concert of Charles Mingus, Jr. (1922-1979) aptly named Mingusfest. Born in 2001 at Luna Café, Mingusfest features the same core group of musicians for over 20 years, performing Mingus' greatest works. And don't miss out on a film screening of the 1988 biopic, Bird, directed by Clint Eastwood about the life of legendary saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker – starring Forest Whitaker. Both of these events (and more) are free to attend and open to the public.

The 2024 festival marks the 54th year of Green Bay Jazz Fest, making it the second longest running festival of its kind in Wisconsin. Founded in 1970 by Wayne Jaeckel and Lovell Ives, the festival welcomes hundreds of middle and high school students to the UW-Green Bay campus for educational and performance opportunities with professional and academic musicians each year.

List of Green Bay Jazz Fest 2024 Events

Kick Off Party at The Tarlton Theatre

Monday, April 8 | 7:30 PM

Free Admission – Donations Appreciated

Performers: Wootichai Lertsatakit, Hong Chanutr Techatananan (Silpakorn University, Thailand), Resch Institute Faculty Combo

Jazz, Blues & Brews at Copper State Brewing Co.

Tuesday, April 9 | 6 PM – 9 PM

Performers: Harmon Brothers and more

Bird (1988, dir. Clint Eastwood) – Film Screening at The Tarlton Theatre

Wednesday, April 10 | 7 PM

Free Admission

Mingusfest at The Tarlton Theatre

Thursday, April 11 | 6 PM

Free Admission – Donations Appreciated

Performers: Green Bay Jazz Orchestra & Mingus Combo – Nick Utrie, Cully Swanson, Steve Johnson, James LeFevre, and special guest Adam Gaines.

All-City Jazz Ensemble & UWGB Jazz Ensemble One – featuring Wycliffe Gordon at The Weidner

Friday, April 12 | 7:30 PM

Free Admission – Donations Appreciated

Wycliffe Gordon with the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra at The Weidner - Headline Concert

Saturday, April 13 | 7:30 PM

General Admission Tickets - $38 Adults, $15 Students, $27 Weidner Members

Late Night Jam at The Tarlton Theatre

Saturday, April 13 | 9:30 PM

Free Admission

Tickets for Wycliffe Gordon with the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra are on-sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com or by calling Ticketing Star at 800.895.0071

For additional information on Green Bay Jazz Fest 2024 and all festival events visit WeidnerCenter.com.