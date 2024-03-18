WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Announces Tour Stop At The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on Friday, November 1, 2024.

The live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in-person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fan access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

Tickets

VIP Packages will also available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, March 22, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at foxcitiespac.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

No Purchase necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit foxcitiespac.com or call the venue ticket office. To enter the theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.

ABOUT WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Wheel of Fortune, a TV version of the popular game 'Hangman,' is the most successful syndicated program in the history of TV and has earned 7 Emmy Awards including the 2011 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White since its debut in 1983, the show has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants. Can you believe that over 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show? With more than 26 million viewers per week, America's Game continues to attract a larger audience than many prime` time TV shows.