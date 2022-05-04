WAR ON THE CATWALK, World Famous Drag Show Comes to The Weidner in July

Murray and Peter Present: War On The Catwalk is strutting to The Weidner on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm. This exciting drag queen extravaganza features world-renowned drag performers live, on stage in The Weidner's Cofrin Family Hall. Tickets for this international drag battle go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10:00 am.

Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes (Runner-Up, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11; Canada's Drag Race Host) and Miz Cracker (Miss Congeniality, Season 10; Runner-up, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5).

Featuring performances by:

The Vivienne (Winner, RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1; All-Stars 7 Contestant)

Krystal Versace (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3)

Kita Mean (Winner, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under)

Kornbread (Miss Congeniality, Season 14)

Priyanka (Winner, Canada's Drag Race Season 1)

Icesis Couture (Winner, Canada's Drag Race Season 2)

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1)

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2; All-Stars 6 Winner)

Denali (Season 13)

Crystal Methyd (Runner-up, Season 12)

Heidi N Closet (Miss Congeniality, Season 12)

Olivia Lux (Season 13)

Please note: cast subject to change; not all the queens are appearing in every tour city. Get additional tour info at DragFans.com.

VIP fan experience available for purchase. VIP ticket holders will meet all the queens before the show, take pics, score autographs, get tour swag including official tour poster and laminate with lanyard. Queen's will sign their merch purchased at the venue during the meet & greet.

Tickets for Murray & Peter Present: War On The Catwalk go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 am through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071



Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 am with pre-sale code: CATWALK.