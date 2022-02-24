UW-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series Returns With Childhood-inspired Piano Concert

UW-Green Bay Music has announced the lineup for the Spring 2022 6:30 Concert Series at the Weidner Center. The long-running concert series returns on Thursday, March 3, 2022 with "Child's Play," a childhood-inspired piano recital from world-class pianist and UW-Green Bay Music Professor, Michael Rector. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., are free to attend and open to the public.

In April, UW-Green Bay Music will welcome guest artists, Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns to perform a special 6:30 Concert in Cofrin Family Hall at the Weidner Center. All other concerts in the series will be held in the Weidner's more intimate Fort Howard Hall. All concerts will also stream live on UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel.

Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, Ph.D. professor of Music and 6:30 Concert Series coordinator, will introduce each program. She notes, "It's a thrill to share performances by our talented Music faculty, alumni, and colleagues in Northeast Wisconsin. Our region is truly enriched by their musicianship, and the diversity of musical styles we're presenting means that there's truly something for everyone to enjoy this spring."

List of Spring 2022 6:30 Concerts:

March, 3, 2022 - Child's Play, with Pianist Michael Rector

Fort Howard Hall | Weidner Center

Associate Professor of Music, Michael Rector, shares a program of music inspired by childhood. This eclectic program ranges from the abstract and experimental Ein Kinderspiel by Helmut Hackenmann to the nostalgic and jazz-inflected Children's Songs by Chick Corea. This concert will also stream live - watch here.

Michael Rector is a dedicated teacher, researcher, and advocate for the arts who is committed to making the language of classical music vivid for people of all ages and backgrounds. As a pianist, he invigorates and expands the repertoire through innovative programming that re-contextualizes familiar pieces and makes vivid new and neglected works. Michael has performed in seventeen American states and two Canadian provinces. Michael holds the doctoral degree from Manhattan School of music and a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College.

April, 6, 2022 - An Evening with Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns

Cofrin Family Hall | Weidner Center

Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns are the Midwest's premier funk, soul, and rock and roll band, with deep ties to UW-Green Bay and its Music program. Welcome them "home" to rock the house and share some behind the scenes insights about their original music. Big Mouth will rock the house in this special 6:30 Concert live in Cofrin Family Hall at The Weidner.

Reservations for this event are highly encouraged. Let us know you are coming with this RSVP Form. This concert will also stream live - watch here.

April 21, 2022 - Pierrot lunaire

Fort Howard Hall | Weidner Center

In Arnold Schoenberg's landmark Expressionist melodrama Pierrot lunaire, adventurous harmonies support an evocative and "moondrunk" set of poems by Albert Giraud. Soprano soloist, Courtney Sherman, will tell the tales, supported by an ensemble of UW-Green Bay Music faculty and friends. This concert will also stream live - watch here.

Performers:

Courtney Sherman, vocals

Kortney James, flute and piccolo

David Bell, clarinet and bass clarinet

Luis Fernandez, violin and viola

Michael Dewhirst, cello

Michael Rector, piano

Additional information about the 6:30 Concerts Series and upcoming events available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/ or by emailing 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. All performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 PM, and last between 60 and 90 minutes.