Two Will Represent Center Stage Awards In New York City This June

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the recipients of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Best Actor and Best Actress recognition. Matthew Wautier of Green Bay Southwest High School and Kyra Hietpas of Little Chute High School will represent the program at The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards this June.



Nominated for their leading performances at their high schools and chosen through a separate process at the Center, they will represent the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards at the national level and have the opportunity to learn from professionals in a week of workshops, compete for scholarships and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre (currently the Broadway home to Disney's The Lion King).



Kyra Hietpas was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress for her role as Gertrude McFuzz in Little Chute's production of Seussical. Hietpas is a senior at Little Chute High School with plans to study Music Education at Carroll University in the fall.



Matthew Wautier was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor for his role as Ren in Green Bay Southwest's production of Footloose. Wautier is a senior at Green Bay Southwest High School with plans to study Musical Theater at UW-Stevens Point in the fall.



ABOUT THE 2018-19 CENTER STAGE AWARDS

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, 17 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.



During the program year, participating students had the opportunity to attend seven workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and had the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.



A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools' musical productions and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers were recognized with an award in their category at the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards on May 18.



This year's participating high schools included: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, St. Mary Catholic and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.





