The Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in Concert

The Weidner is proud to welcome Native American recording artists, Mike + Bone and Supaman, to UW-Green Bay this fall. Tickets for both concerts are on-sale now at WeidnerCenter.com.

In its first major collaboration with the Oneida Nation Arts Program, The Weidner will present Reservation Dogs stars, Mike + Bone live in concert with opening act Buggin Malone.

Mike + Bone

With Opening Act - Buggin Malone

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:30 PM | At The Weidner

All Tickets $21

Mike + Bone, also known as Lil' Mike & Funnybone, are a hip-hop and comedy duo, who came to national attention with their debut on America's Got Talent stage in 2013. Most recently starring on Hulu's award-winning series Reservation Dogs. Award-winning Native American rapper, Buggin Malone will open the show. Sponsored by Oneida Nation Arts Program

Sherrole D. Benton, Arts Program Supervisor of the Oneida Nation Arts Program says it is an exciting opportunity to highlight local Oneida talent. "When we were considering acts for the Mike + Bone performance, I thought of Buggin Malone. He is a Oneida tribal member, and also has heritage from Prairie Band Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk and Stockbridge-Munsee tribes."

Benton also says, Malone's strong lyrical content will be a great complement to Mike + Bone. "His lyrics are inspired by political, spiritual, community, and family values. He's considered to be one of the best political rap artists in Indian Country. A few times, he performed with the late John Trudell who was one of he most eloquent poets and spokespersons for and about Native American issues and life."

In addition to the concert, Mike + Bone and Buggin Malone will participate in Rap and Hip-Hop Artists' Dreams and Goals, a panel discussion moderated by Chris Powless on what their creative processes, reflections on their careers in the music industry, and what advice they have for young talent to pursue their dreams. A question and answer session with the audience will follow. This free to attend program will take place in the Iroquois South Room in the Radisson Hotel on Tuesday, September 6 from 7 pm - 9 pm. Youth under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For additional information on this panel please contact Oneida Nation Arts Program at 920-490-3833.

MTV Video Music Award winner, Supaman will take The Weidner stage in early November.

Supaman

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 7:30 PM | At The Weidner

All Tickets $21

Supaman is a one-of-a-kind native performer with over 500,000 social media followers and 15,000 monthly Spotify listeners with a proven ability to connect with audiences of all kinds. He combines Native American culture with comedy, dance, and urban hip-hop to motivate and inspire others. His talent has awarded him with a platform to educate other about issues within the Indigenous community.

Tickets for both Mike + Bone and Supaman are on-sale now at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at (800) 895-0071. All tickets $21.

