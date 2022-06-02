The Next Chapter Actors to Present FALSETTOS at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced The Next Chapter Actors presents: Falsettos, June 23-25, 2022.

Tickets are $22.00, and seating is reserved in the Kimberly-Clark Theater. The evening performances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.



ABOUT FALSETTOS

Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, therapy, bar mitzvahs, and AIDS. Marvin, a neurotic and closeted homosexual leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer. In time, Trina ends up romantically involved with the family psychiatrist, Mendel, all the while Jason is stuck in the middle. Tempers flare and problems escalate, but with the help of their lesbian neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up, facing their future with love and dignity.

The crew and cast include: Natalie Beck (Appleton, WI), Alexis Berget (Mineral Point, WI), Abby Charlier (De Pere, WI), Joseph Gallo (Shorewood, WI), Chase Grabowski (Green Bay, WI), Craig Hietpas (Little Chute, WI), Marki Hietpas (Little Chute, WI), Tyler Hietpas (Little Chute, WI), Brittney Koerner-Wrench (Green Bay, WI), John Leja (Appleton, WI), Jensen Mackenzie (Appleton, WI), Audrey Soberg (Appleton, WI), Austin Walls (Appleton, WI), Ethan Wege (Oshkosh, WI), John Weidman (Little Chute, WI), Kyle Weidman (Appleton, WI), Tina Weidman (Little Chute, WI), Sarah Wheeler (Appleton, WI).

The mission of The Next Chapter Actors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to provide unique opportunities to young adult actors who are seeking to explore authentic human experiences from a diverse array of topical issues. The goals of this organization are to raise awareness of culturally intense subject matters, to allow young actors the opportunity to engage with mature character portrayals, and to produce uncommon theatrical productions for the local community. Falsettos is sponsored by QuiCK Transport.

For more information about The Next Chapter Actor's Production of Falsettos, please visit foxcitiespac.com

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!